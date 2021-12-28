Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

AIADMK Accuses DMK Of Double Standards On Metering Farm Power Connections

Work to install electricity meters for agricultural power connections should be halted immediately in Tamil Nadu to allay the apprehensions of farmers, the main opposition AIADMK demanded on Tuesday.

AIADMK Accuses DMK Of Double Standards On Metering Farm Power Connections

Trending

AIADMK Accuses DMK Of Double Standards On Metering Farm Power Connections
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T18:13:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 6:13 pm

Hitting out at the ruling DMK for maintaining 'double standards' on the issue of metering farm connections, AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam said Chief Minister M K Stalin should take necessary steps to stall the Union government's move, vis-a-vis metering.


Pointing to Stalin rolling out the one lakh farm electricity connection scheme in September, Panneerselvam, also deputy leader of the opposition in the Assembly, said it was projected as if the initiative was a huge achievement.


Stalin, however, did not mention anything about metering such connections, he said adding, that efforts were now on to install meters for all farm service connections.

Related Stories

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops


There is an apprehension among farmers that the metering exercise is only to levy consumption charges in future, he said.


Hence, the government should stop installing meters and Stalin must take steps to halt the Centre's move in respect of metering, the AIADMK leader added.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist


Panneerselvam, also former Chief Minister, slammed the DMK for shifting its stand on issues, based on whether it was in the opposition or on the ruling side.


The deputy leader of the opposition said when the AIADMK was in power in 2002, the DMK opposed a proposal for installation of meters for farm connections and had even staged protests against the move to 'politicise' the matter.


Such a stand was taken by the DMK despite late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa making it clear that free of cost power supply to farmers would continue and the move to install meters was only to record consumption to enable the government to determine demand and supply requirements, he said.


Authorities now are giving exactly the very same explanation put forward during the AIADMK rule for metering farm connections, Panneerselvam said.


"The DMK, which criticised it then, is now doing the same thing (metering)," he said mocking at the ruling party.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk O. Panneerselvam (OPS) M K Stalin Chennai Tamil Nadu National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Centre Targeting Christians To Advance Majoritarian Agenda: Congress

Centre Targeting Christians To Advance Majoritarian Agenda: Congress

Lot Of Time Wasted Already, Begin Work On New India: PM To IIT Graduates

Delhi Govt Issues Yellow Alert | What Will Remain Open, What Won't Amid Covid Surge

Road Accidents Claimed More Lives Than Covid-19 Death Toll In Noida: Official Data

Year-ender 2021: Species That Went Extinct This Year

Government, Congress Face-Off On Covid Vaccination

JNU Circular On Counselling Session On Sexual Harrasment Criticized By Students' Outfits

Huge Cash Found In SP leaders’ Houses Reveals Why SP, BSP Opposed Demonetisation: UP CM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Restrictions In Delhi: DDMA Orders Gyms, Schools, Colleges, Cinemas To Be Closed

Covid-19 Restrictions In Delhi: DDMA Orders Gyms, Schools, Colleges, Cinemas To Be Closed

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Punjabis Don't Need Outsider Like Kejriwal: Channi

Punjabis Don't Need Outsider Like Kejriwal: Channi

Jyotiraditya Scindia Becomes First From The Royal Clan To Visit Rani Laxmibai's Memorial

Jyotiraditya Scindia Becomes First From The Royal Clan To Visit Rani Laxmibai's Memorial

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement