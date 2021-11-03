Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ahead Of PM Modi’s Kedarnath Visit, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Preparations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth Rs 400 crore during his visit to the state.

Ahead Of PM Modi’s Kedarnath Visit, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Preparations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Ahead Of PM Modi’s Kedarnath Visit, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Preparations
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T14:49:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 2:49 pm

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra’s Modi scheduled visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, the state’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the high level visit.

Modi is scheduled to visit the Kedarnath on November 5.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth Rs 400 crore during his visit.

He will also inaugurate the rebuilt 'samadhi' of Adi Guru Shankaracharya besides unveiling a grand statue of the 8th century seer at the temple during his visit which will be telecasted live.

The samadhi of Adi guru Shankaracharya was damaged in the 2013 deluge at Kedarnath.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Accompanied by Cabinet colleagues Harak Singh Rawat and Subodh Uniyal, Dhami took stock of all the projects underway at the temple.

"All preparations are complete. Some minor things which remain will be completed by Wednesday evening," Dhami said.

"The prime minister's vision is to develop Devbhoomi as the world's spiritual and cultural capital where people from across the globe gather for peace," Dhami told reporters in Kedarnath.

Redevelopment of Kedarnath on such a large scale is a step towards implementing that vision, he said.

"It is a proud moment for us. The prime minister has done things in Kedarnath which no one even thought of for hundreds of years," he said.

Dhami's visit to the Himalayan temple along with his cabinet colleagues is also being seen as an attempt to pacify the teerth-purohits who have been aggressively demanding dissolution of the Chardham Devasthanam Board.

They recently hooted and waved black flags to former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, during whose tenure the Devasthanam Board was created, forcing him to return from Kedarnath without having a darshan.

Chardham teerth purohits feel that the board is an infringement of their traditional rights over the temples.

When queried about whether the priests are unhappy, Dhami said there is no such thing. "Our visit took place in a very cordial atmosphere and they (priests) are waiting to welcome the prime minister," he said. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Pushkar Singh Dhami Dehradun Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Kedarnath Temple PM Modi Visit National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Defers Bail Plea Of Accused Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son, Two Others

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Defers Bail Plea Of Accused Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son, Two Others

Covaxin: Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Shot Gets Shelf Life Extension Up To 12 Months

Cleaning Ganga Is Not Just Govt's Job, Society's Involvement Is Crucial As Well: Jal Shakti Minister

Very Dangerous To Ask For Removal Of PM Modi's Photo From Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates: Kerala HC

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

NIA Arrests Bangladesh Based Terrorist In West Bengal

Odisha School Reopening: Classes VI, VII To Resume Soon

Pakistan Not Allowing Srinagar-Sharjah Flight In It's Territory Is Unfortunate: Omar Abdullah

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from India

Is Education 'Service' Under Consumer Protection Act? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine

Is Education 'Service' Under Consumer Protection Act? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine

Rajasthan: BJP Lost Five Seats Out Of Seven In By-polls Since 2018

Rajasthan: BJP Lost Five Seats Out Of Seven In By-polls Since 2018

Covid-19 Stats Of India In Safe Zone Before Diwali, Active Cases At 252 Day Low

Covid-19 Stats Of India In Safe Zone Before Diwali, Active Cases At 252 Day Low

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NEET has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu. Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked.

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Koushik Paul / With two losses from as many games, India need to win their final three games and hope for other results to go in their favour to make the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance during a roundtable event on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Advertisement