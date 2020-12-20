December 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Ahead Of His Roadshow In Bolpur, Amit Shah Visits Visva-Bharati

Ahead Of His Roadshow In Bolpur, Amit Shah Visits Visva-Bharati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to hold a meeting with vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and members of the faculty.

PTI 20 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ahead Of His Roadshow In Bolpur, Amit Shah Visits Visva-Bharati
Amit Shah at Visva Bharati
ANI/Twitter
Ahead Of His Roadshow In Bolpur, Amit Shah Visits Visva-Bharati
outlookindia.com
2020-12-20T13:10:15+05:30
Also read

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati here and paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus.

Shah is scheduled to visit the Upasana Griha (prayer house) and Sangeet Bhavan, where students of the university would render Rabindra Sangeet in a cultural programme, sources said.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus, they said.

Amid tight security, the home minister arrived here for more than an hour-and-a-half-long visit to the central university. On his visit to Visva Bharati, he also attended cultural programmes.

He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and members of the faculty.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Nirav Modi's Brother Nehal Charged In $2.6 Million Fraud In New York

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Amit Shah West Bengal BJP Visva Bharati National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos