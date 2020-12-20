Ahead Of His Roadshow In Bolpur, Amit Shah Visits Visva-Bharati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati here and paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus.

Shah is scheduled to visit the Upasana Griha (prayer house) and Sangeet Bhavan, where students of the university would render Rabindra Sangeet in a cultural programme, sources said.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus, they said.

Amid tight security, the home minister arrived here for more than an hour-and-a-half-long visit to the central university. On his visit to Visva Bharati, he also attended cultural programmes.

#WATCH | Union Minister Amit Shah attends a cultural programme at Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, Birbhum, West Bengal.



Shah is on a two-day visit to the state, which will conclude today. pic.twitter.com/uUCcSR8jLk — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and members of the faculty.

