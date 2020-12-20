Union Agriculture Minister Likely To Meet Farm Union Leaders On Monday: Amit Shah

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar may meet farm unions leaders in a day or two, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Several rounds of talks with farmers' representatives have failed to break the deadlock.

"I am not exactly aware of the timing but Tomar is likely to meet the representatives of farmers tomorrow or the day after to discuss their demands," Shah said at a press conference.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Delhi border for the past four weeks demanding repeal of three farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government.

