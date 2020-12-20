December 20, 2020
Corona
Union Agriculture Minister Likely To Meet Farm Union Leaders On Monday: Amit Shah

Several rounds of talks with farmers' representatives have failed to break the deadlock.

PTI 20 December 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
PTI
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar may meet farm unions leaders in a day or two, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Several rounds of talks with farmers' representatives have failed to break the deadlock.

"I am not exactly aware of the timing but Tomar is likely to meet the representatives of farmers tomorrow or the day after to discuss their demands," Shah said at a press conference.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Delhi border for the past four weeks demanding repeal of three farm laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government.

 

 

PTI Amit Shah Narendra Singh Tomar New Delhi Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020 Agriculture: Farmers National

