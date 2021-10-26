Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Himachal Pradesh: Adventure Activities Banned In Kinnaur After Trekkers' Tragedy In Lamkhaga

Eleven persons including eight trekkers, seven of them from West Bengal and a single woman from Delhi had gone missing after the weather turned hostile and Lamkhaga peak witnessed a snow-storm last week

Himachal Pradesh: Adventure Activities Banned In Kinnaur After Trekkers' Tragedy In Lamkhaga

Trending

Himachal Pradesh: Adventure Activities Banned In Kinnaur After Trekkers' Tragedy In Lamkhaga
outlookindia.com
2021-10-26T18:27:23+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 6:27 pm

All trekking and adventure activities have been banned in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh in the wake of the shocking tragedy that took place in Lamkhaga Pass, one of the most treacherous mountain passes in the state. 

Eleven persons including eight trekkers, seven of them from West Bengal and a woman, Anita Rawat (38), from Delhi, had gone missing after the weather turned hostile at Lamkhaga peak last week which witnessed a snow-storm. The Pass is a 90-km-high altitude glacier trek at a height of 17,330 feet. The peak is described as the toughest one and connects Harshil (Uttarkashi) to Chitkul, the last inhabited village in the tribal district of Kinnaur in the famous Sangla valley.

One trekker, 32-year-old Mithun Dari, who hailed from South 24- Parganas and  guide Devender Chauhan, 37, survived. Among the dead are Tanmay Tiwari (30), Vikash Makal (33), Sourav Ghosh (34), Shuvayan Das (28)  Richard Mandol (31) and Anita Rawat (38). 

Related Stories

Himachal Pradesh: 5 Trekkers Found Dead At Lamkhaga Pass; Two Alive But Critical, Four Still Missing

Devgan, in a notification issued on October 25 under section 34 of the Disaster Management Act  -2005 noted that during the winter season the climatic conditions tend to change very quickly which pose a grave threat to the life of the trekkers going on high mountain treks.

“Conducting search and rescue missions in such conditions is very risky which makes it necessary to restrict the trekking and mountaineering activities in the season,” he told Outlook.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Though the state government has no exact data of trekkers losing their lives during such expeditions in Himachal Pradesh, officials admit that most of these accidents occur in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts and have exposed loopholes in the system 

"Himachal Pradesh, or even adjoining states like Uttrakhand, have no mechanism to regulate adventure tourism activities like trekking or Para-gliding that takes place at Bir-Billing in Kangra. There are no trained instructors, guides or high altitude experts. The safety standards are just a joke. Accidents are bound to occur but how to reduce the risk and ensure utmost safety is the real question," Major General (Rtd) Atul Kaushik, who has served as Commandant, High Altitude warfare school of the Indian army at Gulmarg (Kashmir), told Outlook.

A highly experienced high mountain trekker himself,  Kaushik demanded the setting up of a regulatory body to grant licences to the instructors and also oversee all adventure tourism activities, which need to be looked at separately from tourism. It involves risks to life, accidents and emergency interventions for rescue and search.

The existing system is just an eye-wash, Kaushik said. It should be replaced with a foolproof and robust mechanism that is in keeping with international safety standards. This will help the state to attract adventure activities, internationally, he added.  "Banning activities temporarily is no way out" General Kaushik told Outlook.

Reports from Uttarkashi suggest that the company which has organised the trekking and deputed two guides and a cook (who also died) had themselves sought help from another tour and travel operator in getting the necessary permissions.

A search operation was organised at the behest of Uttarkashi administration and local Disaster Management Authority with the help of the Indian Army and ITBP on both sides in Himachal Pradesh and Harshil –a base camp where trekkers started scaling the peak. Divendra Patwal, in charge at District Disaster Management, Uttarkashi said both the injured persons including trekker Mithun Dari, who were airlifted and rescued have been discharged from the hospital .

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Trekkers National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Explainer | What Happened To Disha Ravi 'Toolkit' Case? Delhi Police's Probe Might Hit Dead End

Explainer | What Happened To Disha Ravi 'Toolkit' Case? Delhi Police's Probe Might Hit Dead End

'TMC & AAP On A Mission To Split Congress Votes And Help BJP In Goa': State Congress Chief

Uttarakhand: 5 Missing Trekkers From Bengal Found Dead, Bodies Retrieved From Sundardhunga Glacier

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges Punjab's Channi To Compensate Farmers Affected By Unseasonal Rains

J&K Students Face UAPA For Celebrating Pakistan's T-20 Win But FIRs Over Cricket Not New In Kashmir

Haryana Minister Anil Vij Says Those Celebrating Pakistan's Victory In India Can't Be Of Indian Origin

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain MLA's Son Arrested In Rape Case, Was Absconding For 6 Months

Aryan Khan Bail: Lawyers Ask Why HC Treating Bollywood Star's Son Differently, Demand Parity

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

Advertisement

More from India

NCB Promises 'Action' After NCP Leader Nawab Malik Alleges Extortion In Aryan Khan Drug Case

NCB Promises 'Action' After NCP Leader Nawab Malik Alleges Extortion In Aryan Khan Drug Case

Why A Delegation Of Odisha Villagers Met Andhra Pradesh Collector Seeking Protection From 'Harassment'

Why A Delegation Of Odisha Villagers Met Andhra Pradesh Collector Seeking Protection From 'Harassment'

'BJP Acts Like It Owns Investigative Agencies': Shiv Sena On Row Over NCB In Aryan Khan Drug Case

'BJP Acts Like It Owns Investigative Agencies': Shiv Sena On Row Over NCB In Aryan Khan Drug Case

Amit Shah Pays Tribute To CRPF Jawans Martyred In 2019 Pulwama Attack In J&K

Amit Shah Pays Tribute To CRPF Jawans Martyred In 2019 Pulwama Attack In J&K

Read More from Outlook

Bombay High Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Application Till Tomorrow

Bombay High Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Application Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, along with his existing legal counsel comprising Satish Manishinde and Amit Desai.

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / On Monday, a lawyer approached the Mumbai police with a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Sameer Wankhede and five others for extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under BCCI Scanner

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under BCCI Scanner

Soumitra Bose / The BCCI on Monday named RPSG Ventures Limited and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) as owners of the new IPL teams from 2022.

'TMC & AAP On A Mission To Split Congress Votes And Help BJP In Goa': State Congress Chief

'TMC & AAP On A Mission To Split Congress Votes And Help BJP In Goa': State Congress Chief

Preetha Nair / Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar strongly asserted that the voters cannot be wooed with false promises and money as people are deeply rooted in the Congress.

Advertisement