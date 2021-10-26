Himachal Pradesh: Adventure Activities Banned In Kinnaur After Trekkers' Tragedy In Lamkhaga

All trekking and adventure activities have been banned in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh in the wake of the shocking tragedy that took place in Lamkhaga Pass, one of the most treacherous mountain passes in the state.

Eleven persons including eight trekkers, seven of them from West Bengal and a woman, Anita Rawat (38), from Delhi, had gone missing after the weather turned hostile at Lamkhaga peak last week which witnessed a snow-storm. The Pass is a 90-km-high altitude glacier trek at a height of 17,330 feet. The peak is described as the toughest one and connects Harshil (Uttarkashi) to Chitkul, the last inhabited village in the tribal district of Kinnaur in the famous Sangla valley.

One trekker, 32-year-old Mithun Dari, who hailed from South 24- Parganas and guide Devender Chauhan, 37, survived. Among the dead are Tanmay Tiwari (30), Vikash Makal (33), Sourav Ghosh (34), Shuvayan Das (28) Richard Mandol (31) and Anita Rawat (38).

Devgan, in a notification issued on October 25 under section 34 of the Disaster Management Act -2005 noted that during the winter season the climatic conditions tend to change very quickly which pose a grave threat to the life of the trekkers going on high mountain treks.

“Conducting search and rescue missions in such conditions is very risky which makes it necessary to restrict the trekking and mountaineering activities in the season,” he told Outlook.

Though the state government has no exact data of trekkers losing their lives during such expeditions in Himachal Pradesh, officials admit that most of these accidents occur in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts and have exposed loopholes in the system

"Himachal Pradesh, or even adjoining states like Uttrakhand, have no mechanism to regulate adventure tourism activities like trekking or Para-gliding that takes place at Bir-Billing in Kangra. There are no trained instructors, guides or high altitude experts. The safety standards are just a joke. Accidents are bound to occur but how to reduce the risk and ensure utmost safety is the real question," Major General (Rtd) Atul Kaushik, who has served as Commandant, High Altitude warfare school of the Indian army at Gulmarg (Kashmir), told Outlook.

A highly experienced high mountain trekker himself, Kaushik demanded the setting up of a regulatory body to grant licences to the instructors and also oversee all adventure tourism activities, which need to be looked at separately from tourism. It involves risks to life, accidents and emergency interventions for rescue and search.

The existing system is just an eye-wash, Kaushik said. It should be replaced with a foolproof and robust mechanism that is in keeping with international safety standards. This will help the state to attract adventure activities, internationally, he added. "Banning activities temporarily is no way out" General Kaushik told Outlook.

Reports from Uttarkashi suggest that the company which has organised the trekking and deputed two guides and a cook (who also died) had themselves sought help from another tour and travel operator in getting the necessary permissions.

A search operation was organised at the behest of Uttarkashi administration and local Disaster Management Authority with the help of the Indian Army and ITBP on both sides in Himachal Pradesh and Harshil –a base camp where trekkers started scaling the peak. Divendra Patwal, in charge at District Disaster Management, Uttarkashi said both the injured persons including trekker Mithun Dari, who were airlifted and rescued have been discharged from the hospital .