﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  After Samjhauta Express, Pakistan Now Suspends Lahore-Delhi 'Dosti' Bus Service

After Samjhauta Express, Pakistan Now Suspends Lahore-Delhi 'Dosti' Bus Service

following India's decision to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir, the National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
After Samjhauta Express, Pakistan Now Suspends Lahore-Delhi 'Dosti' Bus Service
Lahore-Delhi Bus Service 'Dosti'
File Photo
After Samjhauta Express, Pakistan Now Suspends Lahore-Delhi 'Dosti' Bus Service
outlookindia.com
2019-08-10T09:32:00+0530

After suspending two cross-border train services, Pakistan has announced to suspend the Lahore-Delhi friendship bus service, in the wake of India's moves on Kashmir.

Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed said on Friday that in line with the decisions of the National Security Committee (NSC), the government has suspended the Dosti (friendship) bus service between Lahore and New Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced suspension of the Samjhauta Express train.

Ahmed, at a press conference in Islamabad, said that Pakistan wants peace, not war. He said the passengers who have purchased advance tickets will be refunded and the coaches of the Samjhauta Express will be used to ferry passengers on Eid, he said.

On Friday, Pakistan announced that it is suspending the Thar Link Express from Jodhpur to Munabao in Pakistan.

On Wednesday, following India's decision to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir, the National Security Committee (NSC) decided to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India.

The decision was made during NSC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other top ministers.

Imran Khan has directed that all diplomatic channels be activated to "expose the brutal Indian racist regime, its design and human rights violations. He also directed Armed Forces to continue vigilance".

(IANS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Vs Pakistan National
Next Story : Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC Face Indian Navy, Army Green Gear Up For Real Kashmir – Live Streaming, Venue, Time And More
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters