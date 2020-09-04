September 04, 2020
Corona
After PUBG Ban Akshay Kumar Announces New Game 'FAU-G'

The first level of the game is set in the Galwan Valley, where Indian and Chinese personnel had clashed on June.

PTI 04 September 2020
Akshay Kumar.
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday came out with his own mobile smartphone game "FAU-G", days after the central government banned 118 apps, including PUBG, amid fresh border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh.

Akshay said the game, titled "Fearless and United: Guards" honours Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s  'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) campaign.

"Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers," the actor wrote in a post on Twitter. 

Akshay further said that the action game will donate 20 per cent of the revenue towards Bharat Ke Veer Trust. Developed by nCORE games, the multiplayer game is expected to be launched by end of October. 

It is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats.

The first level of the game is set in the Galwan Valley, where Indian and Chinese personnel had clashed on June.

Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in the clashes, while China also suffered casualties but is yet to make the details public.

In a statement, Akshay said with 'FAU-G', he is hoping that its users will learn about the sacrifices of soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs.

 

'From PoK To Taliban', Says Kanagana Ranaut After Maha HM Deshmukh's Statement

