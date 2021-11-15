Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

ABVP And JNU Students Union Clash In Jawaharlal Nehru University

It was alleged that an organisation booked the student union hall for November 14 on the birth anniversary Jawaharlal Nehru only to find the place occupied by 15 ABVP members afterwards.

ABVP And JNU Students Union Clash In Jawaharlal Nehru University
Snippet from the video doing rounds on social media, purportedly of the JNU violence between ABVP and JNUSU | Twitter

Trending

ABVP And JNU Students Union Clash In Jawaharlal Nehru University
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T14:39:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 2:39 pm

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated ABVP and the JNU Students Union allegedly got into an argument over organising a programme at the student union hall in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus here, police said on Monday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) accused each other of attacking their members and injuring other students on Sunday night.

An FIR has not been registered yet, police said.

According to a statement by the left student bodies, an organisation had booked the student union hall for November 14 -- the birth anniversary of the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru -- for a programme and had put up posters in this connection.

However, when the organisers reached the hall to begin their programme late in the evening, they found the place to be occupied by some 15 members of the ABVP. 

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Organisers of the programme and members of the All India Students' Association (AISA), a unit of the JNUSU, tried convincing the ABVP activists and asked them to leave. However, the ABVP members began hurling abuses, the left-leaning students' organisation alleged.

"At this point, our activists came out of the hall and started raising slogans against the ABVP," the statement read.

The ABVP members resorted to violence and assaulted common students. Following this, students turned up in large numbers and the ABVP members were compelled to leave, the JNUSU claimed.

Condemning the incident, the JNUSU has called for a march later on Monday. Former JNUSU president and current AISA president N Sai Balaji tweeted a video of the violence and said that ABVP only knows violence,

The ABVP, on the other hand, claimed that the left parties assaulted students for holding a meeting at the student activities centre, also called Teflas.

"The JNUSU and the left parties have brought out the decree that only JNUSU president can give permissions for using the student activities centre. And, to impose this, they resorted to collective violence on ABVP activists having a peaceful gathering in the Teflas," the ABVP said in a statement.

Police said they acted as soon as they received information about slogans being raised.

"Police responded to the call swiftly. We did not find any quarrel taking place on the spot. On inquiry, it was learnt that heated arguments took place between two groups of students," said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Southwest.

"Both sides are levelling allegations against each other of disrupting their meeting. Inquiry is on and action will be taken accordingly," Sharma said.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi ABVP Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) JNU Student National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Records 5,277 Dengue Cases This Year; Highest In Last Six Years

Delhi Records 5,277 Dengue Cases This Year; Highest In Last Six Years

Delhi Air Pollution: Congress Accuses BJP, AAP Of ‘Wasting Tax Payers’ Money’

Ranchi: PM Modi Inaugurates Museum In Memory Of Birsa Munda

Delhi Air Pollution: SC Directs Centre To Hold Emergency Meeting

Delhi Pollution: AAP Govt Ready To Impose Lockdown, It Tells Supreme Court

Delhi Air Pollution: Farm Fires Contribute Only 4%, Why So Much Hue And Cry, Asks SC

Active Covid-19 Cases In India Decline To 1,34,096, Lowest In 523 Days

Delhi Pollution: Kids Have Missed School For At Least 26 Days In Last 5 Years

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Padma Vibhushan Awardee Historian Babasaheb Purandare Dies At Age Of 99

Padma Vibhushan Awardee Historian Babasaheb Purandare Dies At Age Of 99

YouTuber Gauravzone Arrested For Shooting Video At Secluded Holy Place In Vrindavan

YouTuber Gauravzone Arrested For Shooting Video At Secluded Holy Place In Vrindavan

Tripura Violence: EGI, IWPC Condemn Detention Of 2 Female Journalists

Tripura Violence: EGI, IWPC Condemn Detention Of 2 Female Journalists

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Read More from Outlook

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list:

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Jyotika Sood / Many Indian startups have been looking for personalised solutions to cope with air pollution in the past five years.

Babar Named Captain, No Indian In ICC's Most Valuable Team

Babar Named Captain, No Indian In ICC's Most Valuable Team

Priya Nagi / Australia's hero from the T20 World Cup final Mitchell Marsh was a notable absentee from the list.

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

Naseer Ganai / The INTACH dossier, the copy of which is with Outlook, reads, Kashmiri Craftspeople owe much in their artistic proclivity to the 14th-15th c. period of royal patronage in Kashmir.

Advertisement