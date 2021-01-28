AAP To Contest Elections From Six States In Next 2 Years, Says Arvind Kejriwal

January 28, 2021
Corona
The Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to expand its presence across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 January 2021
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the party will be contesting elections in six states; namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

"In next two years, AAP will be contesting elections in six states -- UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat," the AAP national convenor said.

Kejriwal made the announcement at the ninth National Council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"Other parties have no vision and that is why they are talking about the past. AAP is the only party talking about the future and has the vision of 21st and 22nd century," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal urged AAP members to strengthen the party at the grassroots level to expand AAP's focus on a macro scale.

"I urge party members to strengthen the grassroots-level hold of the party across the country. The organisation has to be strengthened on a very large scale. The country is important for us and AAP is the vehicle and we need to work towards the development of the party," he added.

With PTI inputs

