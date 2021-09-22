Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Suspected Body Of Army Soldier Found In Kashmir Village A Year After Militants Abducted Him

Shakir Manzoor, 24, was abducted by militants when he was returning to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir’s Shopian on August 2, 2020.

Suspected Body Of Army Soldier Found In Kashmir Village A Year After Militants Abducted Him
A video released by militants after adducting soldier Shakir Manzoor announced that they had abducted Manzoor and killed him and buried him.

Trending

Suspected Body Of Army Soldier Found In Kashmir Village A Year After Militants Abducted Him
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T14:03:26+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 2:03 pm

A decomposed body, found on Wednesday morning in a village of Kulgam district has been identified that of a missing rifleman of 162 Battalion of Territorial Army, the family of the soldier said. The police said they will go for a DNA test of the decomposed body to identify the body.

Manzoor Ahmad Wagey, father of missing TA soldier Shakir Manzoor, told reporters in Kulgam that he has identified the body and it is his son’s. However, the police said the body is beyond recognition and requires a DNA test. A police official pleading anonymity said they were informed by local villagers about the body. He said after the body was found, the father of the TA soldier claimed it is of his son. He said at present the body has been taken for post mortem.

Shakir Manzoor, 24, was abducted by militants when he was returning to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir’s Shopian on August 2, 2020. His burnt car was later found in the Kulgam district. His family has been looking for him ever since he went missing. A video later released by militants announced that they have abducted Manzoor and killed him and buried him.

Tags

Naseer Ganai J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indian Army Militants National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

Active COVID-19 Cases Lowest In 186 Days In India

Toolkit Case: SC Refuses To Lift Stay On Investigation Of Sambit Patra And Ex-CM Raman Singh

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year

SC Declines Shree Padmanabha Swamy Temple's Plea Seeking Exemption From Audit.

WHO Chief Lauds India's Decision To Resume Export Of Covid-19 Vaccines

Owaisi's House Attacked, 5 Arrested. 'BJP Is Responsible For Their Radicalization', He Says

SAARC Summit Stands Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from India

Modi's Visit Critical To Strengthening US-India Partnership, Say US Lawmakers

Modi's Visit Critical To Strengthening US-India Partnership, Say US Lawmakers

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Covid-19: Relief As R-Value Drops Below 1 In India, Big Cities Still At Risk

Covid-19: Relief As R-Value Drops Below 1 In India, Big Cities Still At Risk

Read More from Outlook

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Seema Guha / Apart from in-person meetings with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, PM Modi will address the UNGA and Quad summits and may share India's concerns on use of Afghanistan as a terror hub.

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

Outlook Web Desk / The updated advisory means that Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield will no longer be required to undergo compulsory 10-day self-isolation at home or declared location on entry to England.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Outlook Web Bureau / The IPL, however, said that 'tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead.'

Suspected Body Of Jawan Found In Kashmir Village Year After Militants Abducted Him

Suspected Body Of Jawan Found In Kashmir Village Year After Militants Abducted Him

Naseer A Ganai / Shakir Manzoor, 24, was abducted and killed by militants when he was returning to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir’s Shopian on August 2, 2020.

Advertisement