93% Of J&K, Ladakh Free Of Prohibitory Orders, 4,000 Schools Open: Govt

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said that 93% of the newly formed union territories of J&K and Ladakh were free of any prohibitory orders, with significant improvements in mobile and landlines connectivity as well. In Jammu and Ladakh, he said the telecommunication services were fully functional.

Addressing a press conference, Kansal said that over 4,000 schools were now functional, adding the attendance continues to improve but remains low in certain areas.

The administration said the national highway was normal, adding the public transport was also coming back to roads. Kansal added that major hospitals in Srinagar were now fully functional.

(More details awaited)