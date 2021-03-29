800 New Containment Zones Formed In Delhi In Amid Rise In Covid-19 Cases

Amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases, the number of containment zones in Delhi reached 1,800. Of the total, 800 have been added in the past six days, while 200 have been declared coronavirus hotspot in the last 48 hours.

The districts with high containment zones are South (416), North (189) and West (181). The city had recorded 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark. The positivity rate was 1.70 per cent on Saturday,1.80 per cent on Friday, 1.69 per cent on Thursday, 1.52 per cent on Wednesday, 1.31 per cent on Tuesday, and 1.32 per cent on Monday.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 7,545 from 6,625 on Saturday. A total of 79,936 tests, including 53,422 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. The capital city had recorded 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 on Thursday, 1,254 on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday — the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark.

Meanwhile, addressing a presser on Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain dismissed the possibility of imposing another lockdown in the city, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly. Jain said there was a logic behind the lockdown enforced earlier as nobody knew then how the virus spreads.

The Kejriwal-led Delhi government has also banned Holi-milan celebrations to contain the spread of coronavirus. “Holi celebrations and large gatherings will not be allowed across the city and action will be taken against people found violating the rules”, Jain had announced yesterday. As per the recent advisory by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the vigilance team under the district magistrates will be monitoring the gatherings and celebrations at the public places.

