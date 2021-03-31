8 Men Gang-Rape Two Girls In Tripura, Held

In yet another case of crime against women, two girls were allegedly gang-raped in Tripura's Khowai district and eight people, including a boy, have been arrested in this connection.

On Monday night, the two girls with their two friends went for a stroll at the Khatiabari area where six others were waiting, an officer of the Champahawr police station said.

The two girls reached their homes at midnight and informed their family members that they were raped.

The police swung into action after the family members of the two lodged complaints, and arrested the accused, the officer said.

The girls were sent to Khowai District Hospital for medical examinations and an investigation in the case is underway, he added.

With PTI inputs

