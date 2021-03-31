March 31, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  8 Men Gang-Rape Two Girls In Tripura, Held

8 Men Gang-Rape Two Girls In Tripura, Held

On Monday night, the two girls with their two friends went for a stroll at the Khatiabari area where six others were waiting

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
8 Men Gang-Rape Two Girls In Tripura, Held
Representational Image
8 Men Gang-Rape Two Girls In Tripura, Held
outlookindia.com
2021-03-31T08:50:48+05:30

In yet another case of crime against women, two girls were allegedly gang-raped in Tripura's Khowai district and eight people, including a boy, have been arrested in this connection.

On Monday night, the two girls with their two friends went for a stroll at the Khatiabari area where six others were waiting, an officer of the Champahawr police station said.

The two girls reached their homes at midnight and informed their family members that they were raped.

The police swung into action after the family members of the two lodged complaints, and arrested the accused, the officer said.

The girls were sent to Khowai District Hospital for medical examinations and an investigation in the case is underway, he added.

With PTI inputs

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

61 Million Vaccine Doses Administered In India, 64 Million Given To 84 Countries: Harsh Vardhan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Tripura Child Rape Rape National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos