73-Year-Old Doctor Beaten To Death By Tea Garden Workers After Colleague Dies In Hospital In Assam

A 73-year-old doctor of a tea estate in Assam's Jorhat district has succumbed to his injuries allegedly inflicted by garden workers following the death of one of their colleagues who was undergoing treatment at a hospital where the elderly worked, officials said.

The incident occurred at Teok tea estate on Saturday.

Dr Deben Dutta was the doctor on duty when he was assaulted following the death of one Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the Estate's Hospital," a statement by Jorhat district Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said.

Korati said tea garden workers had gheraoed the hospital and Dr Dutta had to be rescued by the police.

He was shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, she said.

A magisterial enquiry has been ordered and Additional Deputy Commissioner Subhan Gowalla has been asked to submit a report in seven days, she added.

The deputy commission said follow-up action into the incident has been initiated and the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, Assam Valley Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) has condemned the incident.

"Mindless and murderous assault perpetrated on the Medical Officer of Teok Tea Estate while he was on duty in the Estate Hospital," it said.

The Assam Valley CCPA has urged authorities concerned to apprehend those responsible for the assault and demanded strict action against them.