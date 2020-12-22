December 22, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  70-Year-Old Punjab Farmer Attempts Suicide At Delhi's Singhu Border

70-Year-Old Punjab Farmer Attempts Suicide At Delhi's Singhu Border

Earlier, a Sikh preacher had shot himself with his licensed gun

Outlook Web Bureau 22 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
70-Year-Old Punjab Farmer Attempts Suicide At Delhi's Singhu Border
Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their sit-in protest against the Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi.
PTI photo
70-Year-Old Punjab Farmer Attempts Suicide At Delhi's Singhu Border
outlookindia.com
2020-12-22T10:49:34+05:30
Also read

A 70-year old farmer from Punjab who was protesting at Delhi against the new farm laws has attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance near Singhu border, police officials said.

According to The Indian Express, farmer Niranjan Singh hailed from Tarn Taran in Punjab. He had reached Delhi's Singhu border to participate in the agitation against the new agri laws. He allegedly consumed pest control tablets and was rushed to Civil Hospital in Sonipat and was later referred to PGIMS (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences) in Rohtak.

Reportedly, police have found a suicide note and it is being verified by the officials.

A senior police official said that the investigation is undergoing and the statement is being taken to conclude to the reason for this suicide bid.

Earlier, a Sikh preacher had shot himself with his licensed gun and the purported suicide note revealed that he was disturbed with the plight of farmers in the country and was unable to bear the pain.

The farmer's condition is stable now.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Counting Of Votes For 280 DDC Seats In J&K Begins

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020 Agri2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos