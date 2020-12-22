70-Year-Old Punjab Farmer Attempts Suicide At Delhi's Singhu Border

A 70-year old farmer from Punjab who was protesting at Delhi against the new farm laws has attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance near Singhu border, police officials said.

According to The Indian Express, farmer Niranjan Singh hailed from Tarn Taran in Punjab. He had reached Delhi's Singhu border to participate in the agitation against the new agri laws. He allegedly consumed pest control tablets and was rushed to Civil Hospital in Sonipat and was later referred to PGIMS (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences) in Rohtak.

Reportedly, police have found a suicide note and it is being verified by the officials.

A senior police official said that the investigation is undergoing and the statement is being taken to conclude to the reason for this suicide bid.

Earlier, a Sikh preacher had shot himself with his licensed gun and the purported suicide note revealed that he was disturbed with the plight of farmers in the country and was unable to bear the pain.

The farmer's condition is stable now.

