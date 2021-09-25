7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
The new Punjab cabinet comprising 15 ministers will take oath on Sunday, the state’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced after having deliberations with the party high command in Delhi.

The new Punjab cabinet of Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath on Sunday. (File photo) | PTI

outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T14:48:47+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 2:48 pm

The seven new young faces are likely to be inducted in the Charanjit Singh Channi led Punjab cabinet finalised on Saturday.

However, five ministers who were part of the Captain Aamarinder Singh led government are likely to be dropped, as per sources.

With the list of 15 ministers for the new cabinet finalised, Chief Minister Channi met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh this afternoon.

After meeting the Governor, Channi announced the oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers will take place at 4:30 pm on Sunday.

Channi’s meeting with the governor came barely hours after he returned from Delhi following round of deliberations with the party high command on the cabinet formation.

Pargat Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kuljit Nagra and Rana Gurjit Singh are likely to be included in the cabinet, according to the sources.

The party is also learnt to have decided to retain Vijay Inder Singla, Manpreet Singh Badal, Brahm Mohindra, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Arunu Chaudhary, Razia Sultana and Bharat Bhushan Ashu from the Amarinder Singh government.

However, five legislators -- Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sunder Sham Arora—who were ministers in the Amarinder Singh-led cabinet are likely to be dropped, the sources said.

A consensus on the names for the Channi-led cabinet was reached during his meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior party members in the national capital.

Channi was summoned to Delhi by the Congress high command on Friday to discuss the cabinet formation. The visit came within hours of him returning from the national capital.

A total of 18 MLAs can be included in the cabinet, including Chief Minister Channi and two his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni. (With PTI inputs)

Harish Manav Charanjit Singh Channi Captain Amarinder Singh Chandigarh Punjab Punjab Cabinet National
7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

