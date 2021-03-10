Seven Dead, 12 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Himachal's Chamba

At least seven persons died and at least 12 others injured when a private bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a 200 meter deep gorge in the Tissa area of Chamba district early this morning.

There have been ghastly visuals and pictures of the victims, both dead and injured going viral on social media.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur confirmed the accident reports.

Deputy Commissioner Chamba DC Rana along with the Superintendent of Police have reached the spot. The rescue operation started immediately with the help of the locals.

The bus was on its way to Tissa from Chamba.

Six bodies have been reported from the spot while one person succumbed to the injuries.

“The Deputy Commissioner spoke to me this morning to brief about the rescue. Efforts are afoot to ensure that injured get immediate medical help and no more casualty is reported,” the Chief Minister said.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Ashok Tewari said the police teams reached the site of the accident immediately after getting the information.

The bus was reduced to the wreckage and those who reached the spot informed that survivors were in shock and unable to recollect the moments when the bus crashed from the mountainous road.

There are no clear clues as to how the accident took place but the fact remains that mountain terrain is really difficult.

