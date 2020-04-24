April 24, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  7 Cops Test Positive For COVID-19 In Coimbatore, Police Station Closed

7 Cops Test Positive For COVID-19 In Coimbatore, Police Station Closed

The infected persons were part of a group of 75 personnel manning 10 containment zones in the city

PTI 24 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
7 Cops Test Positive For COVID-19 In Coimbatore, Police Station Closed
Police personnel question commuters for stepping out of their houses, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kozhikode.
PTI Photo
7 Cops Test Positive For COVID-19 In Coimbatore, Police Station Closed
outlookindia.com
2020-04-24T17:16:31+0530

Seven police personnel, including four women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore on Friday, following which the Podanur police station to which they were attached has been closed, city police commissioner Sumit Saran said.

All of them were admitted to a private hospital, he said.

The police station would remain closed for a few days and be disinfected and function temporarily from a marriage hall, he added.

The seven infected persons were part of a group of 75 personnel manning 10 containment zones in the city and had taken the tests on Thursday.

The family members of all the seven police personnel have been quarantined, the Commissioner said.

Next Story >>

Doctors At Delhi Hospital Clap, Celebrate As First Batch Of Coronavirus Patients Recover, Leave Hospital

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Tamil Nadu Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos