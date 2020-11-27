68-Year-Old Temple Priest Arrested In Bengaluru For Allegedly Raping A 10-Year-Old Girl

November 27, 2020
A 10-year-old girl who lived in the same neighbourhood had gone near the couple's house to play.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 November 2020
Bengaluru police has arrested a 68-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl.

Resident of Bagepalli, Venkataramanappa was held on Wednesday, the police said. He used to work as the priest at a local temple and had gone to his daughter's house on Tuesday.

As his daughter and her husband, who are also temple priests in Devanahalli were out of town, they had requested Venkataramanappa to perform the prayers on Tuesday evening.

A 10-year-old girl who lived in the same neighbourhood had gone near the couple's house to play.

The accused spotted the girl alone and allegedly lured her inside the house on the pretext of giving sweets and sexually assaulted her.

While the family was searching for their daughter, they got the first lead after a flower vendor near the temple told them that he had seen the girl going into the priest's house. 

When they went to the priest's house, they saw the girl crying.

After she revealed what had happened, the family approached the police.

The priest was immediately detained by the police.

According to the police, Venkataramanappa has confessed the crime and CCTV visuals from the spot also showed the girl going into the priest's house.

