Jharkhand Police Seize 500 Kg Beef From Singbhum, Two Arrested

August 11, 2021
Acting on a tip-off, a Special Investigation Team intercepted a vehicle moving towards Dhatkidih from Kharkhai Bridge in Bistupur police station area on Tuesday and made the seizure, a statement said.

Outlook Web Desk 11 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:18 am
Jharkhand police arrested two persons and seized 5 quintals (500 kg) of beef  from their possession in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday. 

In accordance with the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act, 2005, slaughter of bovine animals is banned in Jharkhand. 

Acting on a tip-off, a Special Investigation Team intercepted a vehicle moving towards Dhatkidih from Kharkhai Bridge in Bistupur police station area on Tuesday and made the seizure, a statement said. 

Two persons, both residents of Dhatkidih, were arrested and Rs 40,000 in cash seized from their possession, it said, adding they were booked under sections of the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act, 2005. 

(With PTI Inputs)

