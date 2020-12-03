December 03, 2020
Corona
4-Year-Old Falls Into Nearly 30-Feet-Deep Borewell In UP; Rescue Operations On

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when Dhanendra alias Babu was playing.

PTI 03 December 2020
Twitter/Representational image
2020-12-03T07:50:07+05:30

A four-year-old boy fell into a borewell in a village here Wednesday and efforts are underway to rescue him, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when Dhanendra alias Babu was playing. "He is suspected to be trapped at about 25-30 feet deep borewell and his cries can be heard," Station House Officer, Kulpahad, Anup Kumar Dubey said.

Mahoba District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said NDRF and SDRF have been called from Lucknow to assist in the rescue operation.

Health department officials are also present in the village and efforts are underway to bring the child out, Kumar said, adding that arrangements have been made to supply oxygen in the borewell.

At the time of the incident, his parents were irrigating their field, the police said. 

