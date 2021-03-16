32.31 Lakh People In J-K Have Been Given Domicile Certificates: Centre In Lok Sabha

As he addressed the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy shared that total of 32.31 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir have been given domicile certificates. However, 2.15 lakh such applications have also been rejected, he added.

According to the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 35,44,938 applications for the issue of domicile certificates have been received as of December 31, 2020, out of which 32,31,353 applicants have been issued domicile certificates, said Reddy.

A total of 2,15,438 applications have been rejected, he said replying to a written question.

He said Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020 mandates certain documents to be annexed with the application. The applications which lack the prescribed documents are rejected.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine