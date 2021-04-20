April 20, 2021
Poshan
Thane: 30 Inmates Test Positive For Covid-19

The Covid-19 positive inmates were admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital on Monday.

All the jail inmates of the Adharwadi jail at Kalyan town in Maharashtra's Thane district were recently tested and the results of 30 of them came out positive for coronavirus, a health official said.

Currently, over 1,800 prisoners are lodged in the jail, the official from Thane Civil Hospital said.

They were admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital on Monday, he said.

The Kalyan-Dombivli civic limits on Monday reported 1,551 new cases of coronavirus, raising the tally to 1,07,584, while seven more deaths pushed the toll to 1,329, as per
official figures.

(With PTI inputs)

