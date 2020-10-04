October 04, 2020
Corona
25-Year-Old Gang-Raped, Thrashed In Gurugram, 4 Arrested

The police team rushed the victim to a hospital.

The woman hails from West Bengal.
Representational Image
In yet another shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and brutally thrashed by four men when she resisted them in a property dealer’s office in Gurugram’s DLF phase-2. The woman hails from West Bengal.  

On late Saturday night, the accused smashed the woman’s head. The police team rushed the victim to a hospital after a security guard informed them. The police arrested all four accused from different parts of Gurugram.

Three of the accused were working as delivery boys with Swiggy and Zomato, while one of them was the office boy at the property dealer’s office.

