21 Killed, Over 50 Injured As Bus Overturns In Gujarat's Banaskantha

At least 21 people lost their lives and over 50 sustained injuries when a private luxury bus carrying around 70 passengers overturned in the hilly area of North Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Monday evening.

The bus tipped over at Trishulia Ghat after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to heavy rain in the area, Banaskantha district SP Ajit Rajian said.

He said, "21 persons travelling in a private bus died after the vehicle overturned at Trishulia Ghat.

"The bus driver lost control due to heavy rain as the tyres slipped on the road when brakes were applied. We pulled out 53 persons alive from the bus using a crane."

These injured passengers were referred to Danta town's referral hospital and Palanpur civil hospital, said Rajian.

The SP along with district collector Sandip Sagale rushed to Danta hospital after the accident.

According to Sagale, 35 of the 53 injured are in critical condition and referred to the civil hospital at Palanpur, the administrative headquarters of the district, from Danta.

"We have deployed more doctors at both the hospitals to treat the injured and carry out post-mortem.

"All the passengers were residents of Anklav village of Anand taluka and returning after visiting Ambaji temple," said Sagale.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of passengers.

"Devastating news from Banaskantha. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an accident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.

"The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. May they recover soon," he tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah too expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the unfortunate accident. "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic bus accident in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Have spoken to the state and local authorities, they are doing everything possible to help the people in need.

"My deepest condolences. May the injured recover at the earliest," Mr Shah tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)