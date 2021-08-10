20 Years Jail To Two Men In UP For Raping Minor Girl

The Uttar Pradesh Court on Tuesday awarded 20 years imprisonment to two for raping a seven-year-old girl.

The minor was raped nearly three and half years ago by two men.

Special Judge in the POCSO court, Tribhuvan Nath Paswan, announced the verdict

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 each on the convicts – Ansra and Monu alias Jahid.

In January 2018, the two men were charged and arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for raping the girl, a student of class second in the Kudwar area.(With PTI inputs)

