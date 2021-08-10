August 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  20 Years Jail To Two Men In UP For Raping Minor Girl

20 Years Jail To Two Men In UP For Raping Minor Girl

The minor was raped by two men nearly three and a half years ago.

Outlook Web Desk 10 August 2021, Last Updated at 6:37 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
20 Years Jail To Two Men In UP For Raping Minor Girl
UP Court awarded 20 years imprisonment to two men for minor's rape. (Representational image)
20 Years Jail To Two Men In UP For Raping Minor Girl
outlookindia.com
2021-08-10T18:37:02+05:30

The Uttar Pradesh Court on Tuesday awarded 20 years imprisonment to two for raping a seven-year-old girl.

The minor was raped nearly three and half years ago by two men.

Special Judge in the POCSO court, Tribhuvan Nath Paswan, announced the verdict

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 each on the convicts – Ansra and Monu alias Jahid.
In January 2018, the two men were charged and arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for raping the girl, a student of class second in the Kudwar area.(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Chirag Paswan Asked To Vacate 12 Janpath Bungalow In New Delhi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Uttar Pradesh National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos