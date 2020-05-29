2 Floors Of Parliament Annexe Building Sealed As Officer Tests COVID-19 Positive

A Rajya Sabha Secretariat official tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the fourth such case in the Parliament complex, sources said.
The director-level officer, who attended work on May 28, was found positive for the infection along with his family members, they said.
Two floors of the Parliament's Annexe building have been sealed, the sources added.
This is the second case of an official posted in the building testing positive for the infection.
