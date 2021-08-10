At least 157 persons have died between 1979 to 2021 in inter-border disputes between Assam and neighbouring states carved out of it including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland. Additionally, 361 persons were injured in such incidents during the period which also saw the displacement of more than 65,729 persons.

The data was shared in a report titled the 'Border Disputes in the North-East: Raging War Within' released by the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG). The report tries to take a deeper look at the impact of inter-border tensions between the north-eastern states of India.

The data was shared in a report titled the 'Border Disputes in the North-East: Raging War Within' released by the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG). The report tries to take a deeper look at the impact of inter-border tensions between the north-eastern states of India.

Out of the reported incidents, the maximum number of deaths (136) and injuries (184) took place due to Assam-Nagaland border disputes, followed by the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border disputes that killed 10. The Assam-Mizoram border dispute caused seven deaths, and four people lost their lives in the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute.

The report noted that border tensions between Assam and Mizoram mainly intensified in 2018 and the injuries to 143 persons indicate the intensity of the clashes.

Out of the 361 persons injured, the maximum number of people was reported from the Assam-Nagaland border dispute with 184 persons, followed by the Assam-Mizoram border dispute with injuries to 143 persons, the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute with injuries to 18 persons and the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute with injuries to 16 persons.

“The victims are citizens of India and the increasing human toll warrants permanent peacebuilding measures," RRAG director and activist Suhas Chakma said in his letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland recently.

Supreme Court-appointed commissions are usually instituted to settle such disputes. But Chakma notes that all states have failed to abide by recommendations or suggestions made by these commissions.

The report was released after last month's violent inter-border clashes between Mizoram and Assam that saw the death of six Assam Police officers and at least one civilian.

