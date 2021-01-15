11 Killed In Karnataka Road Accident, PM Modi Expresses Grief

In an unfortunate road mishap on Friday, eleven people including nine women lost their lives near Itigatti cross in Karnataka's Dharwad district, when their mini bus collided head-on with a tipper, a senior police official said.
"Most of them were residents of the district headquarters town of Davanagere, and they were on their way to Goa," Dharwad (Rural) Superintendent of Police, P Krishnakant told PTI.
The accident took place when the mini bus , which was heading towards Goa collided head-on with a tipper.
"Eleven people, including the driver, were killed and nine injured", Krishnakant said.
At least three of those injured are said to be in a serious condition, police said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.
Posting a condolence message from the prime minister, the PMO tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi."
(With PTI Inputs)
