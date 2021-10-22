Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
100 Crore Jabs: PM Modi To Address Nation At 10 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today. His address comes in the wake of India recently crossing the mark of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination shots.

100 Crore Jabs: PM Modi To Address Nation At 10 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM | Twitter

100 Crore Jabs: PM Modi To Address Nation At 10 AM
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T08:51:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 8:51 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday, his office said.

His address comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crores in India.

The prime minister had hailed it as history being scripted and, in an opinion piece on Friday, he described India's COVID-19 vaccination drive as a journey from "anxiety to assurance" that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite "various efforts to create mistrust and panic".

(With PTI Inputs)

