1 Million Man-Days Of Work Generated Under Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan: Report

The Railways on Sunday said it has generated 10,66,246 man-days of work till September 25 under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Around 164 railway infrastructure projects are being executed in these states, a statement from the Railways indicated. Till September 25, as many as 12,276 workers have been engaged in this scheme and Rs. 2190.7 Crore has been released to the contractors for the projects being implemented, the Railways has claimed

Railways has identified many rail works being executed under this scheme. They include construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, development and cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track, construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations, repair and widening of existing railway embankments and cuttings among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an employment-cum-rural public works campaign named Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan meant to provide livelihood opportunities in areas/villages witnessing a large number of returnee migrant workers affected by the devastating Covid-19 on June 20 this year. He also announced the allocation of Rs. 50,000 Crores for building rail infrastructure in rural areas.

The scheme is a convergent effort between 12 different ministries and departments, namely -- Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport and Highways, Mines, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, New and Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture, to expedite implementation of 25 public infrastructure works and works relating to augmentation of livelihood opportunities.

