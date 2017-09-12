The Website
12 September 2017 Last Updated at 3:35 pm International News Analysis

India, Belarus Sign 10 Pacts, To Expand Military Cooperation

"We will encourage joint development and manufacturing in defence sector under the 'Make in India' programme," Modi said in a media statement.
File-PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan
India and Belarus today inked 10 pacts to expand cooperation in a range of areas and decided to explore joint development and manufacture of military platforms, giving a fresh momentum in bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belarus President A G Lukashenko, during their extensive talks, also agreed to focus on ramping up economic engagement between the two countries, holding that there was a huge scope for boosting trade and investment.

"We will encourage joint development and manufacturing in defence sector under the 'Make in India' programme," Modi said in a media statement.

The prime minister said he and Lukashenko reviewed the "architecture" of India-Belarus partnership and exchanged ideas to expand it.

The pacts inked provided for enhancing bilateral cooperation in a variety of areas, including oil and gas, education and sports.

