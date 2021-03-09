In Love With The Same Girl, 2 Cousins Commit Suicide

In a tragic incident, two cousins identifying as Devraj Gurjar (23) and Mahendra Gurjar (23) committed suicide by jumping before a train in Rajasthan's Bundi district. Before killing themselves, the two brothers recorded a video and said that they took this step because were in love with the same girl. The name of the girl was seen engraved on the arms of the dead bodies.

"We have taken the decision individually. Neither he is to be blamed for anything that I am going to do nor I am to be blamed for the step he is about to take", said one of the brothers in the video. They also asserted that nobody had pressurised them into taking such an extreme step.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the bodies of the deceased youths have been handed over back to their families after the post-mortem.

