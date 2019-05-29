ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team Profile: South Africa

The following are the pen sketches of South African team who are participating in the 12th edition of the World Cup to be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.

Eight players, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen are participating in the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time.

MEET THE SOUTH AFRICAN TEAM FOR THE WORLD CUP:

FRANCOIS DU PLESSIS (NORTHERNS-CAPTAIN): Born on July 13, 1984 at Pretoria. Right hand middle order batsman and leg break bowler. Played 134 one day internationals since debut against India at Cape Town on January 18, 2011. Led South Africa in 30 one day internationals, won 25 and lost five. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.

HASHIM MAHOMED AMLA (KWAZULU-NATAL): Born on March 31, 1983 at Durban, Natal. Right hand top order batsman and right-arm medium, and offbreak bowler. Played 174 one day internationals since debut against Bangladesh at Chattogram, on March 9, 2008. Led South Africa nine one day internationals, won four and lost

five. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.

QUINTON DE KOCK (GAUTENG): Born on December 17, 1992, Johannesburg, Gauteng. Left hand top order batsman and wicket-keeper. Played 106 one day internationals since debut against New Zealand at Paarl on January 19, 2013. Led South Africa to defeat in two one day internationals. Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

JEAN-PAUL DUMINY (WESTERN PROVINCE): Born on April 14, 1984, Strandfontein, Cape Town, Cape Province. Left hand middle order batsman and off break bowler. Played 194 one day internationals since debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo on August 20, 2004. Led South Africa to victory in two one day internationals. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.

MOHAMMED IMRAN TAHIR (EASTERNS): Born on March 27, 1979 at Lahore, Pakistan. Right hand tail end batsman and legbreak googly bowler. Played 98 one day internationals since debut against West Indies at Delhi on February 24, 2011. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.

AIDEN KYLE MARKRAM (NORTHERNS): Born on October 4, 1994, Centurion. Right hand top order batsman and off break bowler. Played 18 one day internationals since debut against Bangladesh at East London on October 22, 2017. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

DAVID ANDREW MILLER (DOLPHIN): Born on June 10, 1989 at Pietermaritzburg, Natal. Left hand middle order batsman and off break bowler. Played 120 one day internationals since debut against West Indies at North Sound on May 22, 2010 . Participating in the World Cup for the second time.

CHRISTOPHER HENTY MORRIS (NORTH WEST): Born on April 30, 1987, Pretoria, Transvaal.Right hand lower order batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler. Played 34 one day internationals since debut against Pakistan at Birmingham on June 10, 2013. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

LUNGISANI NGIDI (NORTHERNS): Born on March 29, 1996, Durban, Natal. Right hand tail end batsman and right-arm fast bowler. Played 18 one day internationals since debut against India at Cape Town on February 7, 2018. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

ANDILE LUCKY PHEHLUKWAYO (KWAZULU-NATAL): Born on March 3, 1996 at Durban. Right hand tail end batsman and right-arm fast medium bowler. Played 43 one day internationals since debut against Ireland at Benoni on September 25, 2016 Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

DWAINE PRETORIUS (NORTH WEST): Born on March 29, 1989 at Randfontein. Right hand tail end batsman and right-arm medium fast bowler. Played 19 one day internationals since debut against Ireland at Benoni, September 25, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

KAGISO RABADA (GAUTENG): Born on May 25, 1995 at Johannesburg. Left hand tail end batsman and right-arm fast bowler. Played 66 one day internationals since debut against Bangladesh at Dhaka on July 10, 2015. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

TABRAIZ SHAMSI (TITANS): Born on February 18, 1990, Johannesburg. Right hand tail end batsman and slow left-arm chinaman bowler. Played 15 one day internationals since debut against Australia at Providence, on June 7, 2016. Participating in the World Cup for the first time.

DALE WILLEM STEYN (NORTHERNS): Born on June 27, 1983, Phalaborwa. Right hand tail end batsman and right-arm fast bowler. Played 125 one day internationals. since debut for Africa XI against Asia XI at Centurion on August 17, 2005. Participating in the World Cup for the third time.

HENDRIK ERASMUS VAN DER DUSSEN (NORTHERNS): Born on February 7, 1989, Pretoria, Transvaal. Right hand top order batsman and leg break bowler. Played nine one day internationals. since debut against Pakistan at Port Elizabeth on January 19, 2019 Participating in the World Cup for the first time.