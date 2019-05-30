South Africa opening batsman Hashim Amla retired hurt after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against England at The Oval on Thursday.

Amla missed an intended pull shot off the fast bowler, then the ball crashed into the grille of his helmet.

South Africa's Hashim Amla missed the pull shot off the bowling of England's Jofra Archer. AP Photo

Hashim Amla inspects his helmet after hit by Jofra Archer bouncer. AP Photo

Hashim Amla receives treatment for a head injury. AP Photo

Hashim Amla is escorted off the pitch after he retired hurt. AP Photo

After several minutes of on-field treatment, the right-handed batsman walked off. The Proteas were then 14 without loss in the fourth over chasing 312 to win. Amla made five.

For anyone watching the #CWC19 and wondering what the process is for Hashim #Amla, these are from the ICC’s April 2018 #concussion guidelines. I suspect the off-field assessment scenario (pic on the right) applies, which includes SCAT-5 & ongoing monitoring. Hopefully he’s ok pic.twitter.com/wjhoQ3689x — Ross Tucker (@Scienceofsport) May 30, 2019

Hoping Hashim Amla is ok after Retiring Hurt! pic.twitter.com/9mZlqPtC2C — A Y I S H A A (@Ayishaaziz_) May 30, 2019

Earlier, put into bat by South Africa, England rode on the fifties from Jason Roy (54), Joe Root (51), Eoin Morgan (57) and Ben Stokes (89) to post 311/8.