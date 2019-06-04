ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, AFG Vs SL: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan-Sri Lanka Match

﻿
AFG Vs SL Live Streaming: All you need to know about the seventh match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, being played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff today.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 June 2019
Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in the seventh match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
2019-06-04T17:01:29+0530

Two Asian teams, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, will face off in the seventh match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Both the teams have suffered heavy defeats in their respective opening matches. Now, they will look to come out with a much-improved performance when they take on dark horses Afghanistan.

Live Blog | Full Coverage | Points Table

But Afghanistan will back themselves to bounce back against a demoralised Lankan team.

All you need to know about the match:

Date: June 4 (Tuesday)
Time: 3:00 PM IST, Toss at 2:30
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Live Telecast: India - Star Sports Network; Afghanistan - National Television; Australia - Fox Sports and Nine Network; Arab World - OSN Sports Cricket and Eleven Sports; Bangladesh - Bangladesh Television, Gazi TV and Star Sports; Pakistan - Ten Sports Pakistan and PTV Sports; United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports; Sri Lanka - Star Sports, Dialog TV
Live Streaming: India - Hotstar; Afghanistan - Hotstar; Australia - foxsports.com.au and cricket.com.au and Kayo; Arab World - OSN.com and PlayWavo.com; Bangladesh - Rabbitholebd.com; Pakistan -Sonyliv.com
Tensports.com.pk; United Kingdom and Ireland - Skysports.com; Sri Lanka - Channeleye.lk, Hotstar

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

READ MORE IN:
Dimuth Karunaratne Gulbadin Naib Lasith Malinga Angelo Matthews Rashid Khan Mohammad Nabi Cardiff Cricket ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Sri Lanka

