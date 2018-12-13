Hyundai December Offers: Cash Discounts, Free Insurance, Exchange Bonus On Grand i10, Verna & More

The Eon is available with benefits of up to Rs 65,000 and a 3-year warranty with RSA

The Verna, Elite i20 and i20 Active are available with benefits of upto Rs 50,000 and a 3-year warranty with RSA

Elantra and Tucson are available with free 1-year insurance, additional 2-year third party insurance and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000

With 2018 coming to an end, Hyundai is offering various year-end benefits, including exchange bonus and cash discounts, across its entire product lineup save for the Creta and Santro. So, if you are planning to buy a MY-2018 Hyundai, there couldn’t be a better time than now. Here’s a detailed list of offers on cars like the Eon, Grand i10, Xcent, Verna, Tucson and the Elantra.

Note: The offers mentioned above are valid across India till 31 December, 2018

Takeaways:

The Grand i10 Sportz diesel and the Xcent S petrol are the only cars that are available with cash discounts, that too of around Rs 1 lakh. We recommend you to pick this offer because even if you plan to sell your car in within 5 years, the discount of Rs 1 lakh will very well compensate the high depreciation.

As far as other cars are concerned, since we don’t know what the extra benefits comprise off, we suggest you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership regarding the same and make a decision accordingly.

Before making a decision just keep this mind. If you plan to change cars frequently (within 5 years), we suggest that you wait till 2019 to make your purchase.

Source: cardekho.com