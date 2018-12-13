Hyundai December Offers: Cash Discounts, Free Insurance, Exchange Bonus On Grand i10, Verna & More

﻿
While the Grand i10 Sportz diesel is available at a discount of Rs 1.08 lakh, the Xcent S petrol gets a cash discount of Rs 96,000

13 December 2018
outlookindia.com
2018-12-13T17:43:11+0530
  • The Eon is available with benefits of up to Rs 65,000 and a 3-year warranty with RSA
  • The Verna, Elite i20 and i20 Active are available with benefits of upto Rs 50,000 and a 3-year warranty with RSA
  • Elantra and Tucson are available with free 1-year insurance, additional 2-year third party insurance and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000

With 2018 coming to an end, Hyundai is offering various year-end benefits, including exchange bonus and cash discounts, across its entire product lineup save for the Creta and Santro. So, if you are planning to buy a MY-2018 Hyundai, there couldn’t be a better time than now. Here’s a detailed list of offers on cars like the Eon, Grand i10, Xcent, Verna, Tucson and the Elantra.

Note: The offers mentioned above are valid across India till 31 December, 2018

Hyundai Xcent

Takeaways:

  • The Grand i10 Sportz diesel and the Xcent S petrol are the only cars that are available with cash discounts, that too of around Rs 1 lakh. We recommend you to pick this offer because even if you plan to sell your car in within 5 years, the discount of Rs 1 lakh will very well compensate the high depreciation.
  • As far as other cars are concerned, since we don’t know what the extra benefits comprise off, we suggest you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership regarding the same and make a decision accordingly.
  • Before making a decision just keep this mind. If you plan to change cars frequently (within 5 years), we suggest that you wait till 2019 to make your purchase.

Source: cardekho.com

