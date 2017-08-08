Hyundai Clears Air About Ioniq, Tucson 4WD And Compact SUV

South Korean carmaker Hyundai has shared some updates on its future plans for India. However, some of them are contrary to what the company stated last year.

Hyundai Ioniq

In August 2016 the company revealed the Ioniq car, which would go on be powered by different types of electrified powertrains. Its hybrid kind was slated to launch at the 2018 Auto Expo but those plans have been shelved. The simple reason is how hybrids are being treated in India, slotting them under the steepest tax bracket. Instead, the company will focus on bringing all-electric cars in the country.

Hyundai Tucson 4WD

Last year in November, we reported that Hyundai Motor India is prepping the 4WD variant of its Tucson SUV and the same will launch in April 2017. This news came in during the launch event of the Hyundai Tucson. Unfortunately, the company missed its deadline. But don’t worry as the plan might be delayed but is still very much alive. The company’s MD and CEO, YK Koo, has confirmed that it will be launched latest by September this year.

Compact SUV

Remember the Carlino from the 2016 Auto Expo? It was the compact SUV prototype that Hyundai showcased to wow everyone who went past. Koo has confirmed that the company is working on it and it will be ready to launch in the market by the first quarter of 2020. That’s a while away and segment players like the Ford EcoSport will have completed two years in its mid-life updated form as well.

The months of August and September this year will probably see Hyundai revitalise its existing products. Apart from injecting the 4WD variant in the Tucson’s lineup, the company is also gearing up to launch the third-generation Hyundai Verna on August 22.

