28 September 2017 National News Analysis

Honeypreet's Former Husband Alleges Threat To Life

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo: PTI Photos
Vishwas Gupta, the former husband of Dera Sacha Sauda chief's "adopted" daughter Honeypreet Insan, on Thursday filed a complaint here alleging threat to his life, the police said.

In his complaint, Gupta alleged that an unidentified person threatened to kill him, the SHO at the Karnal City Police Station, Inspector Rajbir Singh, said.

"Gupta filed a complaint with the Sector 4 police post here and alleged that an unknown caller threatened to eliminate him. We are examining the complaint," Singh said, adding that he has been provided security.

Gupta married Honeypreet in 1999 and filed for a divorce in 2011.

Addressing a news conference in Chandigarh last week, Gupta had expressed apprehension that that he might be killed for speaking against the Dera head.

Honeypreet, against whom the Haryana Police had issued a lookout notice last month in connection with the violence in Panchkula, has been absconding since Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction on August 25.

