Former champions Pakistan and the Netherlands, Olympics silver medallists Belgium and North American champions Canada will feature in crossover matches of the 2018 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Tuesday.

Four-time champions Pakistan and Olympics silver medallist Belgium face off in the third crossover match.

Pakistan finished third behind Germany and the Netherlands in Pool D, while Belgium were runners-up to India in Pool C.

The winner of the match will take on Germany in the quarter-finals on Thursday (December 13).

In the second match, the second most successful side, the Netherlands will take on Canada for the right to play India in the quarters, scheduled for Thursday.

All You Need To Know About The Matches:

1.

Match: Crossover 3, Belgium vs Pakistan

Date: December 11 (Tuesday)

Time: 4:45 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

TV Guide: Star Sports Network in India; Sony in Pakistan; Play Sports in Belgium

Live Streaming: FIH official YouTube Channel, Hotstar

Team Rankings and best finishes:

Belgium (3rd) - 5th in 2014

Pakistan (13th) - Champions in 1971, 1978, 1982, 1994

Squads:

Belgium - Loic van Doren, Arthur van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent van Aubel, Sebastian Dockier, Cedric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Alexander Hendrickx, Thomas Briels (C), Felix Denayer, Vincent Vanasch, Simon Gougnard, Arthur de Sloover, Loick Luypaert, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon

Pakistan - Imran Butt, Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Toseeq Arshad, Tasawar Abbas, Rashid Mehmood, Muhammad Irfan Jr., Muhammad Atiq, Ali Shan, Muhammad Rizwan Sr. (c), Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Umar Bhutta, Ammad Butt, Muhammad Zubair, Faisal Qadir, Ajaz Ahmed, Abu Mahmood, Muhammad Irfan

2.

Match: Crossover 4, The Netherlands vs Canada

Date: December 11 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

TV Guide: Star Sports Network in India; NOS in the Netherlands; BeIN Sport in Canada

Live Streaming: FIH official YouTube Channel, Hotstar

Team Rankings and best finishes:

The Netherlands (4th) - Champions in 1973, 1990, 1998

Canada (11th) - 8th in 1998

Squads:

The Netherlands - Jeroen Hertzberger, Lars Balk, Thijs van Dam, Jonas de Geus, Jorrit Croon, Billy Bakker, Seve van Ass (C), Valentin Verga, Glenn Schuurman, Sander de Wijn, Sander Baart, Robbert Kemperman, Mirco Pruijser, Bob de Voogd, Sam van der Ven, Thierry Brinkman, Pirmin Blaak, Mink van der Weerden

Canada - Brandon Pereira, Scott Tupper (C), Gabriel Ho-Garcia, Oliver Scholfield, Richard Hildreth, Keegan Pereira, Balraj Panesar, Gordon Johnston, Brenden Bissett, James Wallace, Matthew Pearson, Matthew Sarmento, John Smythe, Iain Smythe, James Kirkpatrick, Sukhi Panesar, David Carter, Antoni Kindler

On Monday, England and France won their respective crossover matches against New Zealand and China to enter quarters.

England will play Argentina, while France will face Australia with both the matches scheduled for Wednesday (December 12).