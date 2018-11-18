Hockey World Cup 2018: Ticket Sales For Opening Ceremony Announced

The Hockey India on Sunday announced ticket sales for the opening ceremony of the 2018 Men's World Cup to be held on November 27 and World Cup Celebrations event on November 28 at Barabati Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

The tournament will witness 16 top teams battle for supremacy in front of the hockey-crazy spectators at the iconic Kalinga Stadium. In view of public demand, the ticket sales for both the events will be live on http://ticketgenie.in/event/hwc-opening-ceremony from November 20 at 12:00 IST.

Music Maestro AR Rahman will be performing both at the opening ceremony and at the World Cup Celebrations event. Prominent Bollywood celebrities will perform at both the events.

The online redemption of the tickets for the opening ceremony will be from November 22 at Gate 4 of the Kalinga Athletics Stadium along with other locations throughout the city.

Fans can choose redemption centres from multiple locations/counters in Cuttack while booking their tickets for the World Cup Celebrations event. The date for online redemption of the tickets for the World Cup Celebration event will be announced in due course.

