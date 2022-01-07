Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Heavy Snowfall Triggers Avalanche Alert In Jammu & Kashmir

The authorities have issued an avalanche alert for snowbound hilly areas of Kashmir.

Heavy Snowfall Triggers Avalanche Alert In Jammu & Kashmir | PTI Photo | S Irfan

outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T19:10:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 7:10 pm

Multiple places in Kashmir witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall as authorities issued an alert for avalanche-prone areas in the Union Territory.

An official of the MET department said moderate snowfall was reported from most areas in south and central Kashmir.

"The intensity of the snowfall is going to be heavy tonight and tomorrow. The weather is likely to improve from Sunday," the official said.

The snowfall, which began late in the afternoon, forced cancellation of several flights to Srinagar airport, they said.

Of the 37 scheduled flights, 23 had operated till the snowfall began, they said.

People living in the mountain districts of the valley and in Chenab region have been advised not to venture out unnecessarily, the official added.

( With PTI Inputs)

