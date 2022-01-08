Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Heavy Rain And Snowfall Continues To Batter Uttarakhand

The Meteorological Department had predicted a wet spell for Uttarakhand till January 9.

2022-01-08T20:30:43+05:30
Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 8:30 pm

Heavy snowfall and rain continued to strike Uttarakhand, effectivelyblocking the highways in hilly areas and cloaking high altitude villages in snow.

Lower areas and the plains were lashed by rains including Dehradun where light showers continued throughout the day.

The Gangotri highway was blocked by snow at Gangnani and Sukki Top on way to the Himalayan temple while Yamunotri highway was blocked at Hanuman Chatti and Rari Top, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said.

The pedestrian routes to local villages were also blocked, causing inconvenience to the residents, he said.

Labourers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are busy clearing the roads with the help of JCBs, Patwal said.

Badrinath, Kedarnath and most places located at a height of above 3,000 metres were lashed by snow. Chopta and Auli in Chamoli district also received snow.

(With PTI Inputs)

