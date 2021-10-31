Explainer | What Is E-Waste And How It's Helping Govt Make Money

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said it has auctioned e-waste worth Rs 13 lakh following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of 'Swachh Bharat'. The auction was done through the Central Procurement Portal.

According to an official, the auctioned e-wastes included printers, computers, photo-copy machines and their spare parts.

"On Prime Minister's clarion call of @swachhbharat, Health Ministry auctioned e-waste worth Rs 13 lakh. Let us all do our part in making the #CleanIndia Mission a reality," the health ministry tweeted.

On Prime Minister's clarion call of @swachhbharat, Health Ministry auctioned e-waste worth Rs 13 lakh. Let us all do our part in making the #CleanIndia Mission a reality. pic.twitter.com/J175PD38e8 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 31, 2021

In this era of revolutionary advancements in the domain of technology, the amount of e-waste getting accumulated with every passing day is skyrocketing. Electronic appliances are getting discarded at a faster rate as production of more efficient and advanced ones are replacing them rapidly.

What is e-waste?

E-waste is primarily defined as any discarded electrical or electronic equipment, in both working and defunct conditions, that are thrown into the garbage or donated to a charity reseller. E-waste is considered dangerous because of the toxic chemicals that naturally leach from the metals inside when buried.

From home appliances, communiaction and IT devices, enetertainment devices to equipments used in medical purposes and offices, the list of common e-waste items seems perennial as it takes into account almost each and every electrical and electronic equipment that we use.

Why is e-waste considered hazardous?

Primarily e-wastes are considered hazardous because of leaching toxic chemicals. Fundamental composition of most electronic goods contain some form of toxic materials including beryllium, cadmium, mercury and lead, which are capable of causing serious damage to our environment and wildlife.

Leaching takes place when an e-waste starts to dissolve in microscopic traces into the gross sludge penetrating the landfill and eventually these traces of toxic materials pool into the ground beneath the landfill which in turn elevates the quantity of trace toxic materials in the groundwater.

The apex United Nations body World Health Organization (WHO) says that health risks are also likely to arise upon direct contact with toxic materials that leach from e-waste. Danger can come from inhalation of the toxic fumes, as well as from the accumulation of chemicals in soil, water, and food.

E-waste disposal

Recycling the discarded electronic equipments always helps instead of throwing them out. The solution is to turn those devices over to an experienced firm capable of performing environment friendly recycling of electronic products.

(With PTI Inputs)