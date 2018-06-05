The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
05 June 2018 Last Updated at 7:28 pm National

'He Was An Ace Fighter Pilot': Here's How People Paid Tribute To Air Commodore Sanjai Chauhan

Chauhan, aged around 50, was a decorated and highly experienced fighter pilot.
Outlook Web Bureau
'He Was An Ace Fighter Pilot': Here's How People Paid Tribute To Air Commodore Sanjai Chauhan
Photo credit: Twitter
'He Was An Ace Fighter Pilot': Here's How People Paid Tribute To Air Commodore Sanjai Chauhan
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Gujarat's Kutch district soon after it took off from the Jamnagar air base on Tuesday, killing Air Commodore Sanjai Chauhan who was piloting the aircraft, a defence spokesperson said.

Here's all you need to know about the officer: 

* Chauhan was a recipient of the Vayu Sena Medal and was the Air Officer Commanding of Jamnagar Air Force Station.

Advertisement opens in new window

* He was flying the deep penetration Jaguar fighter jet.

* Chauhan, commissioned in fighter stream of the IAF on December 16, 1989, was a Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) and Experimental Test Pilot with over 3,800 hours of service flying.

* Chauhan, aged around 50, was a decorated and highly experienced fighter pilot.

* "During his service, Chauhan had held several important posts such as the Commanding Officer of the Test Pilots' School. He also commanded a fighter squadron of the IAF," said one of the officials.

* "He was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2010," he said.

* "He was an ace fighter pilot with a vast flying experience and had flown 17 types of aircraft of the IAF including Jaguar, Mig-21, Hunter, HPT-32, Iskara, Kiran, Avro-748, AN-32 and Boeing 737," he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

* Chauhan also had the unique experience of flying modern foreign fighter jets such as Rafale, Gripen and Euro Fighter as the leader of evaluation for the Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft selection.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rajyavardhan Rathore Vijay Rupani Gujarat Indian Air Force National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : In A First, Indian Oil Corporation To Channel Refinery Waste Gas For Ethanol Production
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters