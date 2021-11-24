Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Hatred More In North India Than South: Arshad Madani

Maulana Madani also said that hatred cannot be countered with hatred, only ignorant people can try to extinguish the fire with fire.

Hatred More In North India Than South: Arshad Madani
| Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Trending

Hatred More In North India Than South: Arshad Madani
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T19:06:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 7:06 pm

After being elected Vice President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Arshad Madani said that all sections of the society should come together to fight sectarianism and muslims alone could not fight the hatred being spread by a handful of people particularly in North India.

Maulana Madani said, "We cannot win the war against sectarianism alone. We have to bring together all secular-minded people of the society. We have to come together to put out this fire of hatred and sectarianism. If we do so, we can defeat the sectarian forces."

Explaining the game of sectarianism and hatred in north India in comparison with South, he said, "The main reason for this is political interest. Provocation and outrageous statements are being made to create sectarian classification at the social level in order to achieve success in their nefarious plans by completely isolating the majority from the minority."

Related Stories

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk Of Scarcity

He further said that there are only a handful of people who are fanning the flames of hatred and sectarianism but they are powerful because they have the backing of the people who are in power, and therefore the hands of law cannot reach their necks.

Maulana Madani also said that hatred cannot be countered with hatred, only ignorant people can try to extinguish the fire with fire. "In contrast, we must promote brotherhood, unity and love, which has been our and our country's long history. This history must be revived," he said.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Madani said the government's attitude towards the issues regarding the growing dangers of sectarianism in the country, and the things that have been presented in the whole country, is based on hatred and prejudice.

"Interference in Sharia rules is in fact based on the same politics of hatred and prejudice. We have apparently no power to stop these things, and those who are doing this have the power of authority which is considered to be the greatest power in today's world," Madani said.

But there are many people in the country who consider the current situation as worrisome, and they are unhappy with what is happening against a certain class of people in the last few years. They also think that such things are very dangerous and harmful for the country.

"Therefore, in order to counter this conspiracy, we have to bring together all those people of the majority who consider these things as wrong, and who believe that such politics is extremely dangerous for the unity, integrity and development of the country." he said.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arshad Madani India Muslims All India Muslim Personal Law Board Government hatred Love
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Private Cryptocurrencies: Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Need Not Panic

Harsh Kumar, Pushpita Dey / According to some definitions, most of the larger cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, may not come under the ambit.

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk Of Scarcity

Shimla's Water Woes: India's Favourite Hill Station Continues To Be At Risk Of Scarcity

Ashwani Sharma / Many remember the 2018 Shimla water crisis which had led to days of protests and outrage against the government. Three. years since, conditions have improved but risks remain.

SL Vs WI: West Indies Stare At Defeat In Galle Test

SL Vs WI: West Indies Stare At Defeat In Galle Test

Koushik Paul / Following his century in the first innings, captain Dimuth Karunaratne's 83 and Angelo Mathews' 69* helped Sri Lanka post 191/4 decl in the second innings.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement