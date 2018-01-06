Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is believed to have got married once again on New Year's Day in Lahore.
According to The News' report, Imran Khan has tied the knot with a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.
"The PTI chairman inaugurated 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of January 1 in Lahore and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail", the report said.
"The nikah was performed by Mufti Saeed, a member of PTI core committee, who was also the 'nikah khawan' when Imran publicly entered into marriage with Reham Khan on January 8, 2015, amid reports of secret nikah in November 2014", it added.
When Mufti was asked about Imran Khan's new marriage, he didn't give a clear answer.
Imran Khan's political secretary Awn Chaudry and PTI spokesman Naeem Ul Haq, who reportedly attended the wedding, categorically denied the reports.
"This is irresponsible yellow journalism. I had categorically denied the veracity of this planted gossip to Cheema. Totally concocted story", he tweeted.
"Considering my 35-year-long association and keeping in view the fact that I have been privy to his personal life, he noted, I can say with absolute confidence that nothing like this occurred. Even if he marries, he will do after the general elections of 2018", Naeem said.
The report further said that the wedding ceremony took place at the residence of a close confidante of the bride who also happens to be a friend of a PTI leader.
While his first marriage with Jemima Khan ended in divorce after nine years on June 22, 2004, the second marriage with Reham Khan continued barely for 10 months.
The second marriage was publicly announced on January 8, 2015. (ANI)
Has Imran Khan Secretly Married Again? Aide Denies Media Report
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is believed to have got married once again on New Year's Day in Lahore.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Lalu Prasad Yadav Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Jail
- Mojo's Bistro Owner Arrested For Culpable Homicide
- IED Returns To Kashmir, Blast In Sopore Kills 4 Cops
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- More Than 1,200 Cadets Quit NDA In Last 10 Years, Alumni Blame It On Ragging, Torture, Excessive Punishment
- Enraged Students Decide To Host Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid's Speech Online In Protest
- Indian Man Gropes, Shoves Hand Inside Woman Co-Passenger's Pant On US Flight, Arrested
- Gujarat: Professor Pushes Bed-Ridden Mother Off House Terrace, Arrested After CCTV Footage Surfaces
- Enraged Students Decide To Host Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid's Speech Online In Protest
- Winter Session Of Parliament Ends, Triple Talaq Bill Pushed To Budget Session
- Fatwa Bans Muslim Women From Marrying Into Families of Bank Employees
- Electoral Bonds: A One-Way Mirror That Shows Govt Who Funded The Opposition But Keeps Public In Dark
Post a Comment