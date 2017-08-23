Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Dera Sacha Sauda Earns Rs 16 Lakh Daily, Net Worth Crosses Billions

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is facing a rape charge by a former follower, continues to enjoy a whopping amount of income, thanks to a massive popularity that remains unperturbed by the scandals.

The Dera's properties are worth billions of rupees and income per day is no less than Rs 16, 44,833.

The religious cult's annual income is over Rs 60 crore -- Rs 60,03,64,104 to be precise, reports Jansatta.

This estimate, however, was taken three years ago. The current estimate is expected to outnumber these.

According to an income tax data cited by the report, in 2010-11 Dera’s income was Rs 165,248,455. In the year 2011-12, it grew to Rs 202,099,999. Moreover, in the 2012-13 year, it touched Rs 290,818,760.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is the third and current spiritual leader of the 69-year-old religious cult.

The cult enjoys tax exemption from Income Tax Department under Section 10(23) in The Income Tax Act.1995.

According to the Section 10(23) of the Income Tax Act, 1995, association or institution can evade income tax, provided it is used for 'charitable or religious purposes'.

A special CBI court in Panchkula district (adjoining Chandigarh) has been conducting a trial of the self-styled godman, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh "Insaan", on charges of rape of a woman follower.

After a decade of proceedings, the judgment was reserved last week for pronouncement on August 25, when the godman has been asked to be present in court. Followers of the religious cult have issued violent threats against the country while footage of followers in Panipat show them armed with batons. Police of two states and a UT are on high alert.

Anticipating violent protests from his supporters if the judgment goes against him, the Chandigarh administration is converting a cricket stadium into a sort of 'detention centre' to detain protesters.