11 June 2018 Last Updated at 8:15 am National

Gorakhpur: Dr Kafeel Khan's Brother Shot At

Outlook Web Bureau
Courtesy: Facebook
2018-06-11T11:29:52+0530

The brother of Dr Kafeel Khan was shot at allegedly by some unidentified bike-borne miscreants on Sunday night.

Kashif Jameel (34) was rushed to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be stable, the police said. 

“Around 11 pm, in the Humayunpur north area near the JP hospital, some bike-borne miscreants shot at Kashif Jameel. He sustained injuries on his right upper arm, neck and chin," Kotwali police station Inspector Ghanshyam Tiwari said.

"He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. No complaint has been given so far," the officer said.

 Kafeel Khan is an accused in the BRD Medical College case involving the death of 63 children.

