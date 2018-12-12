﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Glitch In Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Due To Technical Issue

Glitch In Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Due To Technical Issue

Overall services on the Magenta line are normal and authorised automatic speed in the affected section will be restored as soon as the issue is sorted out, the DMRC said.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 December 2018
Glitch In Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Due To Technical Issue
File Photo
Glitch In Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Due To Technical Issue
outlookindia.com
2018-12-12T15:46:56+0530
Also Read

In another Delhi Metro snag, commuters faced a hard time travelling in Magenta Line Wednesday afternoon as the newly-opened section suffered technical issues in signalling affecting train services.

Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden in Noida.

"The point (crossovers zone) on the line, as a train departs from Jasola Vihar towards Botanical Garden (down Line) on Magenta Line is showing some signalling issue though physically it's fine, since 12:05 pm," an official said.

Due to this, trains between Jasola Vihar and Kalindi Kunj stations are running on a restricted speed of 25 kmph as a part of "fail-safe mechanism", leading to minor bunching of trains, he said.

However, overall services on the Magenta line are normal and authorised automatic speed in the affected section will be restored as soon as the issue is sorted out, the DMRC said.

Many passengers took to Twitter to share their experience. "Technical delays make traveling by metro very unpredictable. And this is happening more often now a days! #magentaline," a passenger, Rakesh Kamal, tweeted.

Another passenger wrote, "Took 1 hour from Kalkaji Mandir to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. Technical fault in Magenta line."

Last week, services on the Blue Line were affected for two consecutive days due to signalling issues. The Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Delhi Metro National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Zomato To Introduce Tamper-Proof Tapes After Video Of Food Delivery Partner Goes Viral
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters