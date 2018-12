Glitch In Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Due To Technical Issue

In another Delhi Metro snag, commuters faced a hard time travelling in Magenta Line Wednesday afternoon as the newly-opened section suffered technical issues in signalling affecting train services.

Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden in Noida.

"The point (crossovers zone) on the line, as a train departs from Jasola Vihar towards Botanical Garden (down Line) on Magenta Line is showing some signalling issue though physically it's fine, since 12:05 pm," an official said.

Due to this, trains between Jasola Vihar and Kalindi Kunj stations are running on a restricted speed of 25 kmph as a part of "fail-safe mechanism", leading to minor bunching of trains, he said.

However, overall services on the Magenta line are normal and authorised automatic speed in the affected section will be restored as soon as the issue is sorted out, the DMRC said.

Many passengers took to Twitter to share their experience. "Technical delays make traveling by metro very unpredictable. And this is happening more often now a days! #magentaline," a passenger, Rakesh Kamal, tweeted.

Another passenger wrote, "Took 1 hour from Kalkaji Mandir to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. Technical fault in Magenta line."

Last week, services on the Blue Line were affected for two consecutive days due to signalling issues. The Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali.

(PTI)